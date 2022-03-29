Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $155.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.17.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.