Daré Bioscience (DARE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 245,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 69,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

