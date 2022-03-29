Daré Bioscience (DARE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
About Daré Bioscience (Get Rating)
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.