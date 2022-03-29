Datamine (DAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $235,188.79

Datamine (DAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $235,188.79 and approximately $2,412.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00301854 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004454 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $616.25 or 0.01299461 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,167,599 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.