Datamine Price Up 2.3% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0748 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $236,896.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00308876 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004805 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.64 or 0.01291308 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,167,599 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

