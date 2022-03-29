DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.08.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBVT opened at $1.59 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.