DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream’s business model is designed to earn stable fee-based revenues from key midstream assets that are being utilized by shippers and customers over a long period. Its massive network of almost 57,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure provides clients with intricate connectivity. Also, its 37 natural gas processing plants fetch high cash flow. Its Spindletop natural gas storage unit in Southeast Texas is also a major positive. Notably, the partnership's ability to generate huge amount of free cash flow is impressive. For the year ended Dec 31, 2021, it generated $122 million of excess free cash flow, which is about 44% higher than the full-year 2020 level of $85 million. The leading midstream firm expects a distributable cash flow of $900-$1,010 million, while excess free cash flow is projected to be $425-$585 million.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DCP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 559,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,161. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $2,538,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 111,059 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 511,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

