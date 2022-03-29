Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $440.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $355.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $437.59.

DE opened at $432.61 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $437.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

