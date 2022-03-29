Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 4.4%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.29. 7,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,586,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 197,776 shares of company stock worth $8,409,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

