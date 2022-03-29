Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.50.

WILLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

WILLF remained flat at $$38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Demant A/S has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

