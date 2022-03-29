DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will announce $3.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. DermTech reported sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $24.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $54.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DMTK. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of DMTK traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,543. The company has a market cap of $452.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90. DermTech has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

