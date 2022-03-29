Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €33.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVT. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of EVT opened at €26.58 ($29.21) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. Evotec has a 52-week low of €23.26 ($25.56) and a 52-week high of €45.83 ($50.36).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

