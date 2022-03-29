dHedge DAO Market Capitalization Hits $10.51 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $202,980.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00107096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,049,265 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

