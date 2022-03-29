DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DHT by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 92,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $935.97 million, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of -0.36.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

