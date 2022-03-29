DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the third quarter worth $97,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the third quarter worth $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the third quarter worth $121,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DHHC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Tuesday. 29 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. DiamondHead has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.