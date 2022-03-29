Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will announce $63.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.50 million and the lowest is $61.24 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $288.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $295.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $259.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $294.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of DSX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,511. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $481.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.21%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

