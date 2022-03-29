DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DiaSorin from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.86. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $238.29.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

