Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

