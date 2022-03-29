Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 339 ($4.44).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 276.10 ($3.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324 ($4.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

