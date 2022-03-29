Ditto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $169.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (DITTO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002307 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ditto has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.78 or 0.07186099 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.41 or 0.99946298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

