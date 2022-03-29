Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Down 31.2% in March

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 972,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

DSEY stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Diversey has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.58.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

