Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) to announce $73.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.95 million to $74.00 million. Domo posted sales of $60.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domo will report full year sales of $316.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $317.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $380.28 million, with estimates ranging from $376.50 million to $384.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

DOMO traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 309,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,056. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $559,029.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock worth $3,352,511 in the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Domo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

