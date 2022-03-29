DPRating (RATING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,542.00

DPRating (RATING) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $392,319.77 and approximately $13,542.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

