DragonVein Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,788.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1,788.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,560.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.90 or 0.00788244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00203942 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

