Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:TAKOF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.27.
About Drone Delivery Canada (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.