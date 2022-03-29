Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:TAKOF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

