Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 12,750 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dropbox stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
