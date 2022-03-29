Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 12,750 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Dropbox by 109.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

