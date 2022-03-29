Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 0% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $18,740.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.38 or 0.07119418 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.60 or 1.00004243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.