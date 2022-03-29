Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.17. Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.19. 43,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

