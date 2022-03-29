DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

