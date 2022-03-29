Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Up 10.8%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.86. Approximately 74,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,118,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.
Several equities analysts have commented on BROS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42.
In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,098,125 shares of company stock worth $261,943,990.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $41,762,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $29,180,000.
Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
