Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,047 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

AWK stock opened at $161.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

