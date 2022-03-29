Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $217.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.07 and a 200-day moving average of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

