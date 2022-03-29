Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

