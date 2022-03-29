Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,019 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16,239.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 207,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 206,398 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

