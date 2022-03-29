Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.63. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $109.94 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.