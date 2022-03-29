Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

BATS NUMV opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

