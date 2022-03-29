Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

