Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

