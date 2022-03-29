Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.