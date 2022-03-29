Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 443 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.