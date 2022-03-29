Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 443 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.