Dynamite Market Capitalization Hits $14,501.40 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $14,501.40 and $73,280.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00302174 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004484 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.54 or 0.01302089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,542 coins and its circulating supply is 386,836 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars.

