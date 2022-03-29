e-Money (NGM) Market Cap Reaches $18.50 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001978 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 2% higher against the dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $18.50 million and approximately $782,260.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.10 or 0.07126635 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,250.41 or 0.99829910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00046104 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.