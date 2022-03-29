Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) to announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,635. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.