Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,635. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

