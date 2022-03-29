easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$6.90 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

