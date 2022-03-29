Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 564,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE EFR opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.