Edward C. Coppola Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Macerich stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 3,382,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,038. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

Several research firms have commented on MAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Macerich by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 373,618 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Macerich by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,691,000 after acquiring an additional 151,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Macerich by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 153,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Macerich by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

