Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0246

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $30,315.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00273001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001484 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,444,288 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

