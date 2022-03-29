EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EKF opened at GBX 43.90 ($0.58) on Tuesday. EKF Diagnostics has a 12 month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.37.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

About EKF Diagnostics (Get Rating)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.