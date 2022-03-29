EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON EKF opened at GBX 43.90 ($0.58) on Tuesday. EKF Diagnostics has a 12 month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.37.
About EKF Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.