Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4,850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 297,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 530,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,605 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,673. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

