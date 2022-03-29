Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 221,945 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

