Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

